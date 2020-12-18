Santa’s Secret Helpers: USPS gives a little look behind the scenes in Altoona

It’s Christmas season here at the Altoona post office. The postmaster telling us that this is the busiest shipping week of the year. For this week’s side hustle, we’re gonna be shadowing some of the many employees here at the post office. As they give us an inside look at what goes into getting your mail delivered in a timely fashion.

“The package volume on top of what’s going on nationally with the pandemic is just skyrocketed. Our parcel volume has never hit the numbers that it has that we’re seeing this time of the year. So our folks are on overdrive right now,” said the Altoona Postmaster, Michael Olsavsky.

And all you had to do was take one quick look around to see examples of that…

Down in the work room is where a lot of the hustle and bustle happens. All of the sorting, and it’s not just envelopes. It’s packages upon packages. And from here they go out to the mail vehicles.

Ron Conzo has been delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service for over 20 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

“Packages are our big thing right now. Like I said when I load my truck, start with your first stop and work your way through it,” Conzo tells us.

Ron says he’s on the streets, no matter the elements, for 7 plus hours a day… and he doesn’t stop working at a quick pace.

“My route is route 42, which starts on Beale Avenue, which goes from 27th street all the way out to 40th street,” said Conzo

Going house to house, mailbox after mailbox, and this is the time of the year that Ron and his fellow mail carriers prepare for all year long.

“This is our time to shine , as an organization and to go ahead and serve the American public.” Altoona Postal Carrier Ron Conzo

And in order to make sure your packages are delivered on time this holiday season, the USPS recommends all first-class mail be dropped off by Friday, Dec. 18, or Saturday for all priority mail.