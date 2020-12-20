Santa makes stop at Griswold Shaw Christmas Light Display

EAST FREEDOM, Pa. (WTAJ) — Santa had a busy day yesterday in our region.

The jolly old elf made an appearance at the Griswold Shaw Christmas Light Display in East Freedom.

Santa was there to greet folks who came to see the dazzling sights and to just share the Christmas spirit all around.



“Just the fact that we’re able to try to bring some joy to people this year—the difficult of a year it’s been and then trying to help the humane society out, trying to get some funds and supplies to them, being that it’s been a tough year for them, as well,” Santa said.

As part of his mission tonight, Santa accepted donations in for the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

It’s the Shaw family’s second year for Santa night.