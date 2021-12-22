Santa, law enforcement visit children in need across Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Santa Clause paid a special visit to some much deserving kids throughout Blair County Wednesday and he enlisted the help of the ‘Elves’ in Blue.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office along with Bellwood, Logan Township and Altoona police helped Jolly Old Saint Nick deliver toys and candy to 70 surprised children in need.

“I’ve always been big on working back through the community and being back in the community, and just interacting well and I think it builds great bonds with our community and our law enforcement,” Blair County Sheriff James Ott said.

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa reminded all the good boys and girls to go to bed early on Christmas Eve and to leave out milk and cookies as well as a treat for his reindeer.

“You know the reindeer have a hard job, pulling the sleigh with this old fat guy on there,” Santa said jokingly. “They get hungry too, so let’s not forget the carrots or apples.”

The gifts ranging from footballs to stuffed animals are all made possible by Professionals Auto Body who has been playing Santa for 8 years now in their community. They reportedly started out with delivering gifts to one family with 4 kids and have since expanded to 24 families and 70 kids.