Santa heading to upcoming ‘Light Up Downtown’ event in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christmas is almost here, and Santa will be making a special appearance in Downtown State College during their second annual “Light Up Downtown” event.

The Light Up Downtown event takes place Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. It will begin at the MLK Plaza on Fraser Street at 5 p.m. and will include other downtown locations that will remain lit for the holiday season.

As the town officially flips the switch to green and red, Santa will arrive on the Alpha fire truck to get everything started.

It’s reported families will be able to have their photos taken with Santa and enjoy free hot cocoa and popcorn, custom balloon animals and monster drawings, and a dance performance that will kick off the timed holiday light show on the plaza and Calder WalkWay.

Additionally, a few lucky children will be chosen to ride the trolley with Sana and help him light up the rest of town, which will include the evergreen at the Allen Street Gates, Calder Way, Locust Lane and Centennial Walkway.

Other free trolley rides will loop around through the entirety of the event. It will also be available Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4, as well as Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11.

The event is hosted by the Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID), a Neighborhood Improvement District representing over 350 participating businesses in Downtown State College.

“The holidays are a magical time and our goal is to transform Downtown State College into a winter wonderland where people of all ages will find joy,” DSCID Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries said. “We encourage the community to rediscover our unique local businesses during this time, grab a bite to eat and check some things off their shopping list.”

For more information, head to the DSCID’s Facebook page or website.