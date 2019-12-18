Santa Claus visits local kid in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the sixth year in a row — ‘professionals Auto Body’ has teamed up with officers in Logan Township, Altoona and Duncansville to deliver gifts to some special kids.

There are 40 kids in Central PA who may not have had the best year, but they’ve been trying their best to get on Santa’s nice list.

One of those kids is 4 year old Jaxson.His mother says he was diagnosed with coats disease this April. This is a rare eye condition that could cause Jaxson to lose sight in one of his eyes.In a few weeks he’ll be going into surgery, but he hasn’t let it get him down.

He says that when he grows up, he wants to be a police officer. Maybe when Jaxson gets older, he’ll have the opportunity to ride around with his favorite big red guy, making other children smile as much as he did this Christmas.

Professionals Auto Body helped Santa make 10 stops this year.