Santa Claus to ride downtown Johnstown CamTran before Christmas

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CamTran announced that Santa Claus will be heading to Central Pa. earlier than expected to ride the bus and sightsee around downtown Johnstown.

On Friday, Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Santa will be at the transit center passing out candy canes, listening to Christmas wish lists and riding the bus. Santa will hop on the downtown shuttle and invites everyone to join him.

Rides on the CamTran shuttle are $0.50 a person and masks are required when on board. The transit center where Santa will be is located on Main Street in Johnstown.