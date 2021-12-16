Santa & Altoona, Logan Twp Police bring Christmas to Blair Co. families

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In eight days, Santa will load his sleigh and visit families across the country to spread holiday cheer. For some families in Blair County, however, Santa came early, escorted by the Altoona and Logan Township Police Departments.

“Everybody has something going on, but we kinda lost everything and it just kinda helped them reassure that Santa knows where they’re at,” said Nicole Black, a Blair County resident.

Two months ago, Black and her family lost their Altoona home in a fire. Today’s surprise visit from the man in red, assured her young ones that Santa still knew where to find them.

“There is a Santa here and he will be here on December the 25th,” said Santa Claus himself.

It’s the eighth year Professionals Auto Body has organized the Christmas visits along with the Altoona and Logan Township Police Departments.

“This is probably one of my favorite times of the year doing this,” said Jaime Robinson of Professionals Auto Body. “This year we were able to help over 20 families and over 60 kids.”

A reminder for all the boys and girls as Christmas nears….

“Things happen, but Santa always knows where you’re at,” said Santa. “He always knows what you’re doing, so you better be good!”