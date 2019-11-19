SANE nurses, Telemedicine help sexual assault victims in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nurses at Penn Highlands Huntingdon are using telemedicine to help victims of sexual assault.

Since launching their SAFE-T program last year with Penn State, the number of victims that have come forward has nearly tripled from the previous year.

One of the sexual assault nurse examiners, or SANE nurses, said they know they’re changing lives when working with their patients, but wish the victims didn’t have to go through that trauma.

“You get to know them a little bit, as you’re doing the exam and talking to them and changing their attitude from when they arrived, tearful, upset and so confused and overwhelmed, to having a plan of action and giving them some control over the situation at the end,” Candy Sonnenberg, SANE nurse at Penn Highlands Huntingdon, said.

The SAFE-T protocol includes victim advocates, the district attorney office, and local law enforcement to help the patient after leaving the hospital.