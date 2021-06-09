Sandy Twp. supervisors vote to end consolidation efforts with DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Consolidation talks between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township are no more, following a phone survey of 318 residents area residents revealed a close split of residents in favor and opposed to consolidation.

The survey found 49% of Sandy Twp. residents in favor of consolidation, and 33% against. 18% of those questioned said they were undecided.

The inconclusive vote led the five Sandy Twp. supervisors to vote 4-1 to end consolidation efforts.

Although supervisors voted to end the consolidation process, one of them, Kevin Salandra said he was in favor of consolidation, but because of the split vote, he could not vote to continue.

“I’m against spending taxpayer dollars if we didn’t think it was going to go forward,” Salandra said.

The supervisor’s lone voter to continue, Sam Mollica said he feels they made the wrong decision.

“I just felt they were looking for a reason to end it,” Mollica said. “I think it’s a big mistake for that to happen. And I think we should continue doing the consolidation vote.”

Of the 318 people surveyed, 80 were not aware a consolidation was in the works. Salandra also stated that at public meetings, held both in person at the municipal building, and online, there has not been a large presence from the public.

“In my opinion, it was the overwhelming results that we didn’t see. We wanted to see an overwhelming result,” Salandra said, when asked what made him vote against continuing the process. “People have not been coming to our meetings to address any of the issue, and we really didn’t see any public support.”

After more than a year, the latest efforts between the two municipalities is over. But, consolidation between these two municipalities has been a topic for years. Salandra said he wouldn’t be surprised if this is brought to the table again as early as next year.

For Mollica, however, he believes this decision was made too quickly.

“We should have a vote. And if people don’t want a consolidation then, then that’s perfectly fine with me.”