Sandy Twp. Industrial Drive access road construction complete

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – This million-dollar access road may just be a half-mile of pavement now, but it will soon be lined with businesses and hundreds of workers. The road will help free up traffic coming off I-80. It runs behind the lowes and planet fitness along Shaffer road and connects with Industrial Drive. Making it a prime location for potential new businesses like restaurants and department stores.

“We’re very excited to finally have this roadway open, industrial drive extension. It’s been a long time in the making,” Shawn Arbaugh township manager of Sandy Township.

“This opens up about 200 acres for commercial land development here in the township, future city of DuBois. Could create about 100 jobs. Seven or eight new businesses through here,” Arbaugh said.

The project has been in the works since the early 2000s and was faced with setbacks and a lack of funding over the years. That changed after a $1.1 million grant from the North-Central Regional Planning Commission (NCPA) and AppalachianRregional Commission. Now the township is full speed ahead.

As for what business may be coming in? Arbaugh said there is nothing set in stone, but did add that they are discussing with interested parties.

“We’ll see some initial development here in 2022, we’ll get some land development plans in for this area and really get them under construction in 2022,” Arbaugh said.

But that’s not all that’s in the works. Phase 3 of the project is already in the planning stage. Which would see another roadway be created, that would run from the Morningside cemetery off I-80 and meet with the newly completed access road.

“Phase 3 is going to open up another 100 developable acres and hopefully another hundred jobs, he said.