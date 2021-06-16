Sandy Township weighing the possibility of a home rule charter government

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Following the decision to not move forward with consolidation efforts last week, Sandy Township officials are now examining other possibilities.

Including implementing a “home rule charter” government. If approved, the township’s authority would transfer authority over municipal matters to voters within the township.

The townships manager, Shawn Arbaugh is now examining the pros and cons of the possibilities, and tells WTAJ this could be a beneficial change for the community.

“It allows The citizens to be more engaged in governmental affairs. They will help craft this new constitution new rules and regulations of this municipality,” Arbaugh said.

Sandy Township officials have until August 3 to decide whether to put the “home rule charter” government on the ballot for the upcoming November general election.