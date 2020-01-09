Sandy Township to discuss consolidation study with City of DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Sandy Township board of supervisors voted Monday night to approve approaching the City of DuBois about the possibility of a consolidation.

The township wants to conduct a joint study with the City of Dubois that would determine pros and cons of consolidating.

Sandy Township manager Shawn Arbaugh said a letter will be delivered to Dubois City manager Herm Suplizio.

Suplizio will next bring the proposal forward at Monday’s city council meeting.

If council approves it, both the township and city managers will meet with the state to discuss funding for the study.

Currently, Sandy Township and the City of DuBois operate as two separate governments. A consolidation would unify both into a single government that oversees the entire area.

This is the third time the consolidation has been considered by the city and township. It was last voted on in 2002.