Sandy Johns Boutique Opening in Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coastal inspired lifestyle boutique will be opening in the Ebensburg Mini Mall.

Sandy Johns Boutique will feature clothing, jewelry, home decor and lots more, according to owners Becky and Drew Bodenschatz.

The majority of the products in Sandy Johns are made in America and Bodenschatz says that the local aspect is important, but that it wouldn’t drive up prices.

“We don’t want them to be too overly priced even though some people have that connotation of made in America is expensive. We made sure whatever is in our store is affordable for families to have in their home or for their lifestyle.”

The name of the boutique comes from Becky Bodenschatz’s late aunt and uncle who also loved spending time on the coast.

“We wanted to bring a little piece of that to Pennsylvania and to bring warmth to your soul just like time spent on the coast.”

In the future, Becky and Drew hope the space will be used for more than just shopping.

“The space can double as a crafting place, so we have crafting tables set up in the middle of the store to host community classes. If you’re a crafter and you’re looking for a place to hold a community class, we would definitely be interested in working with you.”

Sandy Johns will hold its grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

More information can be found on https://www.sandyjohns.com/