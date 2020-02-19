Sandusky prosecutor and former Penn State lawyer disciplined

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former prosecutor who led the child molestation case against former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is losing his law license for a year over his handling of a grand jury witness in the case.

The court on Wednesday suspended Frank Fina’s law license.

Fina’s own lawyer says he will seek U.S. Supreme Court review.

The state justices also are ordering a public reprimand of former Penn State general counsel Cynthia Baldwin for violating professional conduct rules in her representation of three Penn State officials and during her own grand jury testimony.

Messages were left seeking comment from Baldwin and her lawyer.