BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Samaritan’s Promise Foundation is accepting donations to help the victims in Monday’s fire on Washington Ave.

The foundation was started two years ago by Tom and Christine Templeton. It serves the purpose of helping those in need within the Tyrone and Bellwood areas.

Donations can be either any form of clothing, toys, blankets, food or money. Those willing to donate money can do so online at their website or mail a check to 227 Jefferson St in Tyrone.

Those looking to donate any clothing, blankets, food, etc., are advised to drop their items off at the Calvary Church on Pennsylvania Ave in Tyrone. The President of the foundation Tom Templeton said that every bit helps, and making donations is what their foundation is all about.

“But when we receive problems like this, this is when we respond,” Templeton said. “Over Christmas, we were contacted by some folks who needed help, and we bought gifts, paid rent, utilities, those kinds of things. But that’s what we do.”

Donations are being accepted until Saturday, March 5. Once everything is received, the money will be given in gift cards to the families. There is no word on whether the building is a total loss.