SAMA children’s art camp reveals mural

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Arts unveiled the mural its “Windows on Altoona” children’s art camp has been working on for the past few weeks.

The mural—displayed on the side of Altoona Pipe and Steel—depicts the life of William Nesbit, a black Altoona activist and barber that worked in the Underground Railroad.

Nesbit also played a major part in fighting for equal voting rights for black Americans.

The mayor, as well as children and their families, came to watch the unveiling. The mural is now on display for anyone to view.