Salvation Army’s Club 316 aims to help Punxsutawney youth with valuable skills

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A youth program aimed to expand kids’ expertise is coming to Punxsutawney. It’s called Club 316, and it is held at the Punxsutawney Salvation Army, located at 229 West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney. The club has been in the works for some time now, held their first session Wednesday, and will continue to work with local kids every Wednesday starting at 3:45 p.M.

This free youth program is focused on giving kids that don’t have a parental or guardian figure capable of teaching them useful life skills.

“An effort to focus on life skills. Get kids in and we’ll teach them how to cook, we’ll teach them how to repair drywall, how to wire a lamp. We’ll teach them about camping and the safety things that go along with that” said Lieutenant Matt Stacy, from the Punxsutawney Salvation Army.

The salvation army is still accepting applications for Club 316, mainly focusing on younger kids for now as the program first gets started, due to the fact they do not have many volunteers yet at this time. The salvation army is also accepting help from adults who want to volunteer with the organization. Stacy said they could use volunteers to help cook meals for the meetings, run some sessions with the kids, and also are looking for someone who can teach kids piano lessons.