Salvation Army sharing free Thanksgiving dinners in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army is giving away free Thanksgiving dinners at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bedford on Nov. 25.

Anyone who is interested can pick up a fresh carry-out meal between 10:30 and 11 a.m. The meal will have turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, gravy, pumpkin pie and a dinner roll.

You must order your meal in advance by 3 p.m. on Nov. 19. To place an order, call 814-623-8813.