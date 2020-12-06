Salvation Army in Altoona hosts drive-by giving campaign

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yesterday, the Altoona Salvation Army held its annual drive-by giving campaign.

At the intersection of 7th Avenue and 6th Street, in the city volunteers collected donations.

The Salvation Army says volunteer numbers are down this year, and there’s extra pressure to raise money with COVID causing so many unknowns for area families.

“Ever since quarantine this past spring, we’ve noticed the need has gone up. So many people lost jobs, laid off, hours cut. we’re seeing people come into our doors,” said Capt. Larry Fulmer of the Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle campaign continues through Christmas Eve.

All money raised stays to help local residents with everything from food to utility and rent bills.