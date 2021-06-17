Salvation Army hosts vaccine clinic and movie night

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- The Salvation Army is hosting a free vaccine clinic Thursday at their church on 1813 Sixth Avenue in Altoona. Vaccines will start being distributed at 5:30 PM.

Anyone that comes has the option between the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. AMED will distribute all vaccines. The clinic started to help those in need of a vaccine who don’t have access to them and homeless people. Altoona Fire Chief Tim Hileman says that having the clinic at the Salvation Army was a good choice.

“It’s just a good fit that they have this ministry,” Hileman said. “We’re able to tie in the vaccines we have available to reach some of those that may not have access to them.”

The Salvation Army is also hosting a movie night at 6:30 PM with the showing of Raya and the Last Dragon. Everyone will also receive a free meal of hotdogs and sloppy joes.

The movie night will end around 8 PM. However, vaccines will continue to be given as long as the clinic has them.