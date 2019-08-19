Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift store wants people to stop leaving items at the door step

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – Donating your items to charity is an act of kindness.

But, ‘Saint Vincent de Paul’ Thrift Store has been experiencing some issues.

The staff says they’ve been receiving donations outside of business hours. They want people to know that items left on their door step often end up getting damaged and ultimately going in the trash.

While workers say they are thankful for the donations, they want to make people only donate when they’re open.

Their hours consist of weekdays from 9:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 to 4:00 p.m.