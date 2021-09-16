Saint Marys war memorial part of nationwide Tour of Honor

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents in Saint Marys may notice an influx of motorcycle riders coming through the area over the coming weeks, as riders from across the country will head to Elk County to visit the Eternal Flame war memorial located in the diamond in downtown Saint Marys.

The riders are coming to town as part of the nationwide Tour of Honor, which benefits veterans charities across the country. More information on how to donate is available here.

The Eternal Flame was selected as one of 500 war memorials in the country to be a part of the nationwide tour and is one of seven across Pennsylvania. It is also the only one from our central region to be selected for the Tour of Honor. The others in Pa. are located in Aleppo, Burnham, Coatesville, Linesville, Mildred, and Pleasant Mount. A map of the memorials across the country is available here.

Originally built in 1990, Saint Marys’ city manager Joe Fleming said being chosen to be showcased on a national level is an honor for the local vets in Saint Marys.

“We were one of 500 war memorials that were selected from the tour of honor, that’s represented as an area of interest for the riders and organization to come to visit to see what the city of saint marys has to offer,” Fleming said.

The Tour of Honor continues until October 31.