SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Marys School District has alerted parents that they will go virtual begnning Wednesday Noveber 18, 2020.

Due to an increased number of quarantines for staff and students, and with the high level of community spread, the school district made the decision to go virtual and cancel all activities.

As of right, the remote learning will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.