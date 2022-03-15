ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Marys Area School District received $200,000 funding towards the creation of a student-run program in the manufacturing industry.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the funding Tuesday that will be used to launch the program called Dutch Manufacturing. Slated to begin during the 2022-2023 school year, the program will give students the opportunity to participate in manufacturing projects that will make parts, deliver services and be a part of the supply chain for local manufacturers.

“This great new program will give Saint Marys students hands-on experience in manufacturing,” Gov. Wolf said. “Programs like these create a pipeline of talent to help ensure that manufacturing continues to flourish in Pennsylvania.”

210 students will learn about and perform different jobs in manufacturing over the course of the school year. The program will also help students develop skills, use advanced technologies and help build relationships with companies.

“This is a robust partnership between education, industry, and community that exemplifies the rural advantage,” Saint Marys Area School District Superintendent Dr. Harley Ramsey said. “Over the past several months we have made remarkable progress toward aligning our programs to maximize opportunities for our students to thrive locally. The training-to-career grant will help us accelerate those critical and worthwhile outcomes.”

Governor Wolf has reportedly helped fund 63 projects and invested more than $14.4 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program. More information about the program can be found on Governor Tom Wolf’s website.