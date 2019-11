SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Marys police are looking for information on a man that was seen on security footage at Johnson’s Grocery.

Police reached out on their facebook to say there was an incident on November 27 and they are currently looking to identify the man seen in the pictures and this short video clip they provided.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Saint Marys police at 814-781-1315.