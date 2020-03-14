Saint Marys Police search home, find 75 bags of suspected fentanyl

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been arrested after Saint Marys police executed a late night search of a home and seized 75 bags of suspected fentanyl, according to a release.

The search was executed on the 300 block of Walnut Street in Saint Marys on March 12. In addition to finding the drugs, police also seized money, cellphones, and drug paraphernalia from the home.

Police charged 22 year-old Paige Friedl of Saint Marys with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a felony charge for using a phone to facilitate a drug deal. Friedl is also facing misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friedl is currently being held at Elk County Prison and awaiting court proceedings.