Saint Marys natives create bakery business

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After COVID-19 derailed plans for two Saint Marys natives, they decided to create a business opportunity of their own.

Sugar Mama’s Bakery combines culinary talents and the Maker’s Warehouse facilities to bring pastries to the local community.

The creators, Allie Wonderling and Melissa Gornati, say they wanted to bring new flavors to the town they grew up in.

“I always say, ‘Where in town can you get a cannoli?’, ‘Where in town can you get a danish?’ So, we just wanted to be the people that were able to provide that,” says Wonderling.

The bakery is fully online and plans are to open a storefront in the future.

For now, they bake on a per-order basis and offer a menu of seasonal treats which are available for pickup and curbside delivery.