Saint Marys Area School District votes to drop masking requirements

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved a revised Health and Safety Plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

In this plan, the board voted to unanimously drop masking requirements for the upcoming school year. This means that wearing a mask will be optional for both students and teachers starting in the fall.

Also in this plan was a decision to not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status from staff or students. The school district was able to hold classes in person last year while following CDC guidelines and will continue to do so in the upcoming year.