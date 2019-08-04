Saint Francis University student one of nine killed in Dayton shooting

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Early this morning, another mass shooting occurred that claimed nine lives in the Oregon District in Downtown Dayton. One of the lives claimed was 25-year-old Nicholas Cumer, a graduate student at St. Francis University.
The University sent out a statement following the news of Cumer’s death:
Dear University Community,
It is with a heavy heart that I share news that one of our students was among the casualties of the mass shooting that occurred today in Dayton, Ohio.
Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student in the Master of Cancer Care program and had completed his undergraduate work with us as an Exercise Physiology major. He had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.
Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others. He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service. In addition he was a graduate assistant with the university marching band.
We join the nation in mourning Nicholas, along side all of the victims of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this most difficult time. A Mass in Nicholas’ memory will be arranged on campus this week, and we will share other arrangements as we learn of them.
Counseling staff is available for community members. The Counseling Office may be reached at 814-472-3211.
Fr. Malachi TOR
President