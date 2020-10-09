Saint Francis University releases academic calendar changes

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis University officials released the revised, in-person academic schedules for the upcoming year on October 7.

Having reached the midpoint of the current fall semester, officials believe they have a better sense of the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as what has worked in keeping exposure risk low on campus.

The mitigation and containment strategies we have utilized, along with a commendable commitment by each community member have kept us here, in-person, and for that we are thankful. The experiences thus far have contributed to the development of a revised academic schedule that models many of the adaptations we made to the current semester. Dr. Karan Powell, Vice President for Academic Affairs.



Face-to-face classes for the 2021 spring semester will begin on January 18, and conclude with the last final exams on May 5. While there is a short break from April 1 through 5 for Easter, there is no Spring Break scheduled. Commencement is slated for May 9.

The University will begin the 2021 summer semester on May 10. Classes for Fall 2021 will begin August 16, and the fall semester will conclude on November 28 with no fall break planned.

Programs through Francis Worldwide, the university’s online school, will be offered in two modules in Spring 2021 (January 18 through March 14; and March 8 through May 5). In the fall of 2021 two modules will again be offered (August 16 through October 10; and October 4 through November 28).

The full schedule can be found on https://www.francis.edu/Academic-Calendar/.