ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Saint Francis University made its way to downtown Altoona with the opening of the Curry Innovation Center.

The center is located on 11th Avenue through the first floor of the former Vipond building. This new space plans to hold the Curry Innovation Lab and the SFU’s Francis Worldwide: School of Continuing Studies.

A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning to commemorate the new building and the addition of another college to the city. Multiple state and local officials participated in the ceremony, including State Senator Judy Ward, Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico, and State Representative Lou Schmitt.

The building is a partnership between the university and Curry Supply Holding. The university president, Father Malachi Van Tassell, said that he’s looking forward to where the university goes with this investment moving forward.

“We’re demonstrating that we as a university really do have a heart for service and an opportunity for us to showcase what will be happening in this building going forward,” Father Tassell said at the podium.

Mayor Pacifico posted to his Facebook page that he was grateful to be a part of their celebrations and looks forward to how it’ll impact the city moving forward.

“I’m excited for the opportunities this building will bring to the community by having the presence of another university in downtown,” Pacifico said in a Facebook post. “Thankful for the partnerships that have been formed throughout the process.”