Saint Francis University is raising awareness for childhood cancer

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis University is hosting a St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness to childhood cancer research.

17 students will be shaving their heads on Saturday in an effort to stand in solidarity with cancer patients.

Andrew Potopa is one of the event’s organizers and says even though he is a senior, he’d like to make it an annual event.

He says they’ve already made great progress toward reaching their donation goal.

“Currently we’ve raised over $4,000. Our goal right now is $10,000 so hopefully, we’ll be able to meet our goal.”

You can donate to them and learn more information on St. Baldrick’s website by clicking here.

The event will take place at the John F. Kennedy Student Center on Saint Francis’ campus from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on December 7.