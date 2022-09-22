LORETTO, Pa (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis University Community Blanketeers is kicking off its blanket collection starting Sept. 28.

The Blanketeer group, which started in 2006, will run its blanket collection through Nov. 2 with tons of blankets being accepted for donation. In 2006, Dr. Robin Cadwallader, Dr. Margaret Kealey and Melita O’Donnell founded the group and have collected over 2,337 blankets that have been donated to local children in Blair County, Cambria County and surrounding areas.

Each year the Blanketeers focus on creating comfy, soft blankets for babies and young children. This year, the blanket collection has been extended to include lap blankets for the elderly.

For those interested in donating, a crib will be placed at the entrance of Scotus Hall on Saint Francis University’s campus.

All donated blankets must be new, handmade and approximately 36 x 48 inches. Additionally, any material is accepted, but washable fabrics and yarns are desired as the blankets will be used a lot and need to be washed. Before being donated, each collected blanket will have a small “Saint Francis University Community Blanketeers” label sewn onto one of the corners.

For additional information about the Saint Francis University Community Blanketeers, contact Melita O’Donnell at modonnell@francis.edu or call 814-472-3004.