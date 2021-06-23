Saint Francis golf coaches playing 300 holes for charity

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — For the second year in a row, the Red Flash Golf Marathon is raising money for a good cause, both the Saint Francis women’s and men’s golf coaches are out on the Immergrun Golf Course.

The goal is to finish 300 holes, they started at 4:30 Wednesday morning and are out there all day.

If you’re wondering how they planned to complete all these holes, well coach Derek Tyson and Lisa Warrilow’s said by working together and playing extremely fast with no stops, so if you see them coming while you are out on the course, make sure to step aside.

The purpose of this event is to raise money for mental health charities to honor a former women’s golf student-athlete for the college, Alivia Juliana, who passed away in 2019.

“To raise money for her foundation now and to raise some money for the active minds on campus so its something we thought she would do, so we are carrying on that legacy trying to do the best we can, do something that she would do and think it’s important for the community and the cause that it is,” Head Saint Francis Men’s Golf coach Derek Tyson said.

To make a donation you can stop by the golf course with cash or a check or mail a check to the Immergrun Golf Course.