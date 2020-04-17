Saint Francis cancels Alumni Weekend 2020

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Saint Francis University continuing to operate remotely, the President’s Council has decided to cancel Alumni Weekend 2020.

The weekend was scheduled for Jully 23 through July 26, 2020, and was expected to draw hundreds of alumni and friends from around the country again this year.

Officials say that even though this cancellation is necessary, it does not make it any easier, and it is disappointing news.

Vice President for Advancement Bob Crusciel writes that they committed to celebrating both the 2020 and 2021 anniversary classes and affinity group reunions during next year’s Alumni Weekend, scheduled for July 22 – 25, 2021, which will serve as the official kickoff to the University’s 175th-anniversary celebration.