Safety precautions when using social media to buy items

(WTAJ) — Unfortunately, buying items online without thinking twice is something police said they see people do all too often.

No matter how safe you think your community is.

“Geistown borough is a really great place to live and a quiet residential,” Geistown Police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said.

Chief Zakucia said crime can happen anywhere.

“The misconception is that if you live in a small town or small city, that you don’t have the same crime as the big cities, we all have the same crimes it’s just not in the volume because we don’t have the population,” Zakucia said.

So authorities are sharing a message with anyone looking to exchange items for sale online.

“Use caution when you’re dealing with anybody or anything involving purchasing something through the internet, meeting up with someone, don’t go alone, don’t invite to someone to your house along to look at something, always have someone with you or if possible meet in a public well lit place,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

After reaching out to police departments across the region and there were no official safe spots for online exchanges we could find, but Zakucia said this is something they are going to look into getting started.

“Unfortunately an incident like this has to happen sometimes for us to realize what we need to do,” Zakucia said.

Many troopers we spoke with today said you can use a department’s parking lot if you feel unsafe.