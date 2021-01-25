Safety precautions for upcoming storm

(WTAJ) — With a mild winter last year, officials want to remind everyone of some safety precautions to look out for.

“If folks don’t have to travel tonight into early tomorrow don’t,” PennDOT District 9 press officer, Tara Callahan-Henry said.

And if you must go out PennDOT said to keep these tips in mind.

“Please give yourself extra time, go slow, leave a lot of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you,” Callahan-Henry said.

Other to-do’s include carrying a winter emergency travel kit in your car, avoiding sudden stops and starts, and if you are behind a plow truck stay 6 car lengths behind it.

“They are spreading materials there is a chance it could bounce, you also do not want to pass a plow truck, their visibility is much more limited than yours and if it’s coming up along side them they might not be able to see you as well as you can see them,” Callahan-Henry said.

PennDOT is also putting travel restrictions in place starting at 7 pm tonight.

“There will be restrictions on I-70 from Breezewood to the Maryland line and in our area on I-99 for the entire length,” Callahan-Henry said.

And don’t forget about your outdoor pets as temperatures drop.

“When the temperatures get below freezing water sources freeze up, food will even freeze over, plus many pets should not be left out especially in frozen precipitation,” Bedford County EMA, Dave Cubbison said.

Cubbison said if you must travel before heading out tomorrow morning, a good tool to use is 511PA.com.