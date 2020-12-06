Safety precautions for online shoppers

FILE – In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon is looking to kickstart holiday shopping early this year. The company said Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October That’s because the pandemic forced it to be postponed from July. It’s the first time the sales event is being held in the fall. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Huntingdon resident, Kelly Zaleski, said she is online shopping this holiday season and finds it to be very convenient with her family’s schedule.

“it’s hard, especially because we have kids who play sports and are in school all day and I work all day as does my husband so for us its a lot easier just to be able to quickly find something online buy it and a couple of days later it’s on your doorstep,” Zaleski said.

Statista.com reports the number of digital shoppers in the United States is increasing from 2016 to 2021.

In 2016 there were about 209 million online shoppers and as this number has been going up each year, by 2021 they project there to be over 230 million online shoppers.

As there are more digital shoppers there are also more digital thefts, that can occur anywhere.

The Pennsylvania State Police reported an Altoona resident Amy Misera is out 500 dollars after money was removed from her checking account from a scam involving her Amazon account.

Some recommended everyday precautions from safewise.com to help prevent this from happening to you include:

-Paying with a credit card or payment services like PayPal

-Making sure a website is secure before entering personal or financial information (one way to check this is by looking at the beginning of the site’s address https, all legitimate shopping sites will have the “s” for your protection)

-Don’t open emails from someone you don’t know or a site you haven’t visited

-Stay away from using public networks when you’re shopping online because it is not secure and any information you enter can be stolen

-Don’t put off updating your software, it can help protect your information