Safety for Pregnant Women During Coronavirus Outbreak

After years of trying, Tim and Sasha Parker are finally pregnant.

“20 weeks today,” Sasha, said.

Their baby room is already setup.



Sasha’s been trying to limit in-person interaction.

“I have been staying home, I’ve been trying to stay away from anyone who’s been in contact, just anything in the outside world, just to be safe,” Sasha, said.

Tim is doing all the grocery store runs now, to limit Sasha’s exposure with people.

“I was only trying to get stuff for two to three weeks, so we don’t have to go very often, then I had to come home and wash bags of cheese,” Tim, said. “I’ve never washed bags of cheese before, but I’m trying to make sure it’s not touching any surface, then I de-robed and put all my clothes in the washer.”

Kathryn Jeziorski, Certified Nurse Midwife at Geisinger Gray’s Woods, says pregnant women like Sasha are more susceptible to any illness.

“When they get illnesses like the flu, or COVID-19, they tend to get it more harshly or some of the symptoms tend to be worse for pregnant women because of their immunocompromised status,” Jezioriski, said.

A high fever is a sympton of COVID-19 Jeziorski says fevers are dangerous for pregnant women potentially causing fetal developmental issues.

“If a woman has a fever in the first trimester, it tends to cause more problems with the fetus. It can cause a higher risk of certain birth defects,” Jeziorski, said.

Sasha is already a high risk pregnancy because she has one lung and other complications.

She’s been worried about upcoming appointments.

As coronavirus started to spread in the state her 20-week appointment at Geisinger in Danville was canceled, but quickly rescheduled.

“I just got a call back yesterday actually, and they are bringing me in at a certain time, where there’s not many people in the office, that way I can be safe,” Sasha, said.

Sasha says when she gets anxious during this stress time of the coronavirus quarantine, she talks to her husband and prays.

“We just try to talk through things and just try to be really realistic about what’s going on, and listen to sermons,” Sasha, said. “Tons of prayer and just reading your Bible. God speaks through you, when you listen.”

The CDC says as of now there’s no evidence showing a pregnant woman with COVID-19 will infect her baby. Research is still being done.

Jeziorski says pregnant women should follow the same guidelines we’re all being told right now- avoid people who are sick, do not touch your face, and wash your hands.

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital has limited visitation to one person per patient. For pregnant women in labor, the hospital is allowing one person as a visitor, like her husband, and one doula.