Safe School’s program brings over $418k to local schools

(WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Friday, Jan. 21, that more than $106,000 will go to school safety grants in Cambria County.
As part of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Safe School’s program, which Burns voted to create, grants are set to help schools’ safety programs and purchase equipment. Over $418k in grant funds are being awarded to Central Pa schools.
The grants are awarded to the following school districts in our region
BLAIR:
Altoona Area School District, $25,000
Claysburg-Kimmel School District, $25,000
Hollidaysburg Area School District, $25,000
Spring Cove School District, $25,000
Tyrone Area School District, $25,000
CAMBRIA:
Conemaugh Valley School District, $25,000
Ferndale Area School District, $25,000
Saint Michael School District, $25,000
Cambria County Christian School, $25,000
Forest Hills School District, $6,400
CENTRE:
Penns Valley Area School District, $16,800
CLEARFIELD:
DuBois Area School District, $25,000
Moshannon Valley School District, $25,000
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, $20,538
West Branch Area School District, $25,000
ELK:
Johnsonburg Area School District, $25,000
SOMERSET:
Conemaugh Township Area School District, $24,704.29
Rockwood Area School District, $25,000
“Since taking office, I’ve always worked to make sure our schools are safe environments for our children,” Burns said. “Whether that is providing safety equipment, promoting anti-bullying efforts or supporting our first responders and police officers, I want to make sure school is always a place that kids – and their parents – feel safe.”
More information on the Safe Schools program can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.