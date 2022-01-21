Safe School’s program brings over $418k to local schools

(WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Friday, Jan. 21, that more than $106,000 will go to school safety grants in Cambria County.

As part of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Safe School’s program, which Burns voted to create, grants are set to help schools’ safety programs and purchase equipment. Over $418k in grant funds are being awarded to Central Pa schools.

The grants are awarded to the following school districts in our region

BLAIR:

Altoona Area School District, $25,000

Claysburg-Kimmel School District, $25,000

Hollidaysburg Area School District, $25,000

Spring Cove School District, $25,000

Tyrone Area School District, $25,000

CAMBRIA:

Conemaugh Valley School District, $25,000

Ferndale Area School District, $25,000

Saint Michael School District, $25,000

Cambria County Christian School, $25,000

Forest Hills School District, $6,400

CENTRE:

Penns Valley Area School District, $16,800

CLEARFIELD:

DuBois Area School District, $25,000

Moshannon Valley School District, $25,000

Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, $20,538

West Branch Area School District, $25,000

ELK:

Johnsonburg Area School District, $25,000



SOMERSET:

Conemaugh Township Area School District, $24,704.29

Rockwood Area School District, $25,000

“Since taking office, I’ve always worked to make sure our schools are safe environments for our children,” Burns said. “Whether that is providing safety equipment, promoting anti-bullying efforts or supporting our first responders and police officers, I want to make sure school is always a place that kids – and their parents – feel safe.”

More information on the Safe Schools program can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.