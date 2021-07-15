‘Safe Exchange Zone’ created in Northern Cambria

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A “Safe Exchange Zone” has been created within view of a police department for residents to complete online marketplace deals or child custody exchanges.
The “Safe Zone” is located behind the Northern Cambria Borough Office at 1202 Philadelphia Avenue alongside the garage, which has Northern Cambria police officers coming and going 24/7 as well as surveillance cameras.
The announcement came from the Northern Cambria Borough along with Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, according to the Northern Cambria Police Department’s Facebook.
This follows the footsteps of the Johnstown Police Department who created a “Safe Zone” two months ago after a woman was murdered over a fridge in Geistown that was for sale on the Facebook Marketplace.
