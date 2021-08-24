Safe driving program to be held for seniors in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon/Mifflin) is hosting a safe driving program for seniors on Sept. 23 and Oct. 7 in Huntingdon.
The program is for seniors looking to improve their driving skills. It is open to drivers age 55 and older. There is no exam for this program and no on-the-road driving required, according to Rep. Irvin’s office. The programs will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Inn and Suites (9970 Shaner Blvd., Huntingdon). The cost is $16.
“Each one-day class provides a great opportunity for older adults to learn practical tips to increase their safety when driving, while also earning a discount on their auto insurance,” Rep. Irvin said.
Drivers who complete the program will be eligible to receive a minimum 5% discount on their auto insurance premiums.
Anyone interesting in signing up can register online or by calling 1-800-559-4880.
