HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A safe driving program for seniors will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 12 in Huntingdon.

The safety program, hosted at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Shaner Boulevard, is beneficial for older drivers looking to improve their driving skills and earn a discount on their car insurance.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The program is open to drivers ages 55 and older. There is no on-the-road driving required and no exam. Drivers will be eligible to receive a minimum 5% discount on their auto insurance premiums once they complete the class.

The cost of the class is $16. You can register online or by calling 1-800-559-4880.