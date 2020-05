STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After six years of business in downtown State College, a breakfast and brunch restaurant has permanently closed.

The owners of “Sadie’s Gourmet Waffles” on Pugh Street say a lack of business during the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing them to close down.

Sadie’s is the second State College business to close for good due to a lack of customers.

They specialized in liege waffles and baked goods.