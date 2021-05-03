Rutter’s increases starting wage to $14 per hour for all field employees

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

YORK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s announced a second increase to their starting wage this year, committing more than $5 million in annual wages this month.

Since the end of 2020, Rutter’s, a 79-store chain, invested a total of $12 million in their employees to raise their wages, according to a press release.

All team members will see an increase, and full-time team members can expect to be earning nearly $30,000 per year, the release said.

It’s reported Rutter’s store managers can earn up to $110,000 per year and restaurant managers up to $99,000 per year with bonus.

They also offers other benefits, such as scholarship opportunities for employees and their children to continue their education.

Rutter’s has plans for over $100 million in capital investments throughout 2021, according to the release. This includes opening new locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, which will each create up to 50 jobs for their local community.

The company also intends to complete 10 store remodels this year, which will add beer and wine to all the locations.

If you’re interested in open positions, visit their jobs page on their website.