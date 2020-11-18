Rural community near our border concerned about new COVID travel mandate

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New COVID-19 mandates are just days away from going into effect, this news has some rural communities near our border concerned.

Community members in Hyndman are just minutes away from Maryland and they said this new mandate will affect their daily lives.

With the town only having a few little stores, members of the community I spoke with said following it, is just not possible.

“Annoyed, angry and irritated,” Fairhope resident, Jennifer Wingrove said.

“It would not work for me or anybody I know,” Hyndman resident, Levi Norris said.

Starting Friday, any Pennsylvanian traveling across state lines or anyone who visits from another state is required to have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before entering the commonwealth or they must quarantine for 14 days.

For many, that means isolation after almost every shopping trip.

“We have our dollar store here which is the most convenient place to pick up items when we need something in a hurry, but besides from that when we need to do our grocery shopping and everything we need to go to Maryland,” Norris said.

He’s not the only one, Deanna and Kayla Lankey go to Cumberland every weekend to get stuff they need at Walmart.

“There’s more of a variety down there too because sometimes you go, we can’t find taco shelves right now, shelves are bare, you go down there and shelves are well-stocked,” Deanna and Kayla Lankey said.

Besides shopping, some are worried they won’t be able to get to family in need.

“That’s 14 day that’s 2 weeks, 2 weeks in a family you need a lot of stuff, what if my kid gets sick, what if they need medicine,” Wingrove said.

The department of health does have exemptions for essential travel.

Travelers should check their website to see when quarantine is required.