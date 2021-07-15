Run for the Elk returns in person for summer 2021

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Schuykill River Runners are returning to Emporium for the annual Run of the Elk in August.

The event will take place over two days, Aug. 7 and 8, and will include a half marathon, a 5k race and a 10k race. It will take place in Sizlerville State Park.

COURSES | AID STATIONS

Saturday, PA Wilds 5k & 10K

The courses will be very scenic and sure to please on the West Creek Rail Trail in Emporium, PA.

The WCRT is the backside of the state gamelands and is beautiful and flat.

Sunday-Half Marathon

The half marathon will be on the West Creek Recreational Trail in Emporium, PA, on the backside of the state gamelands.

This is a beautiful and flat, out and back race on the rail trail.

Rut Challenges

5k/10k, Half Marathon

Rut Jr. 5k/10k, 2 Mile

Time Limits

1/2 Marathon / 4 hours

5k / 1 hour

10k / 90 minutes

Aid Stations

We encourage all runners to bring your own hydration and fuel

There will be water at all of the stations

There will be stations approximately every 2 miles for the half marathon (including 2 stations with Gatorade)

There will be 1 station for the 5k

There will be 2 stations for the 10k

MORE INFORMATION:

Schuykill River Runners is an organization that hosts races across the state attracting hundreds of running enthusiasts. Online registration is open at www.runsignup.com