Run for the Elk returns in person for summer 2021

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Schuykill River Runners are returning to Emporium for the annual Run of the Elk in August.
The event will take place over two days, Aug. 7 and 8, and will include a half marathon, a 5k race and a 10k race. It will take place in Sizlerville State Park.
COURSES | AID STATIONS
Saturday, PA Wilds 5k & 10K
- The courses will be very scenic and sure to please on the West Creek Rail Trail in Emporium, PA.
- The WCRT is the backside of the state gamelands and is beautiful and flat.
Sunday-Half Marathon
- The half marathon will be on the West Creek Recreational Trail in Emporium, PA, on the backside of the state gamelands.
- This is a beautiful and flat, out and back race on the rail trail.
Rut Challenges
- 5k/10k, Half Marathon
- Rut Jr. 5k/10k, 2 Mile
Time Limits
- 1/2 Marathon / 4 hours
- 5k / 1 hour
- 10k / 90 minutes
Aid Stations
- We encourage all runners to bring your own hydration and fuel
- There will be water at all of the stations
- There will be stations approximately every 2 miles for the half marathon (including 2 stations with Gatorade)
- There will be 1 station for the 5k
- There will be 2 stations for the 10k
MORE INFORMATION:
Schuykill River Runners is an organization that hosts races across the state attracting hundreds of running enthusiasts. Online registration is open at www.runsignup.com