Run for Responders 5K canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

WARRIORS MARK, HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials with the Run for Responders 5K which raised money for the Lieutenant 22-40 Firt Responder Foundation have canceled the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event, scheduled for April 25th, 2020 is another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say this was not an easy decision to make, but feel it’s the best decision for the safety of everyone at this time.

You can read their full letter below that they sent out on social media.