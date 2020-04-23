Run for Responders 5K canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

WARRIORS MARK, HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials with the Run for Responders 5K which raised money for the Lieutenant 22-40 Firt Responder Foundation have canceled the event due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event, scheduled for April 25th, 2020 is another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say this was not an easy decision to make, but feel it’s the best decision for the safety of everyone at this time.
You can read their full letter below that they sent out on social media.
The Coronavirus (COVID‐19) outbreak is a rapidly changing situation. Reviewing the recommendations of the CDC and the emergency implementations and restrictions governing all public gatherings by the Governor, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel The Run for Responders 5K for the Lieutenant 22‐40 First Responder Foundation that was scheduled for April 25th, 2020.
This announcement is not an easy one to make, but Bobby was always helping others and we feel this would have been a decision he would have made to protect people. For the safety of everyone involved, the participants, volunteers, spectators, and our community, and, for the safety of those for whom this charity serves ‐ our First Responders and Volunteer Fire Companies, we feel it is necessary to take this action.
Thank you, The Lieutenant 22-40 First Responders Foundation