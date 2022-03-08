CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that starting Monday, work will continue on the preservation of Route 56 and rehabilitation of the War Memorial and Point Stadium in Dale Borough of Johnstown.

The contractor, Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will begin setting up short-term daylight traffic controls, which will use a single-lane closure on either the travel or passing lanes for both east and westbound traffic on Route 56 near the War Memorial Bridge and the Point Stadium Bridge. PennDOT said this will be done in order to complete strip seal gland removal and replacement work on the War Memorial bridge expansion dam.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of June. Drivers could experience five to 10-minute delays and are advised to use caution driving through the work zone.

There will be additional structure work at both the Point Stadium Bridge and War Memorial Bridge at a later date. It’s reported this will include finishing epoxy deck treatment areas, concrete repairs to abutments and piers, and the application of a protective concrete coating to the undersides of the War Memorial Bridge.

Overall, the work is a continuation of a $4.8 million project to rehabilitate each bridge as well as rehabilitate Route 56. The roadway work that remains to be completed this year includes finishing high friction surface treatment areas, pavement relief joint restoration and other improvements, according to PennDOT.

To stay up-to-date with the most recent road conditions, visit 511PA.