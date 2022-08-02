SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two roads are set to be closed, one in Somerset and one in Rockwood, for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 8.

The first closing is inside Somerset on Bando Road from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 and a detour will be in place. The detour will take you from Bando Road to 3010 to 3015 and back to Bando Road. The closure will only be happening at the railroad crossing, according to PennDOT.

The second closure will happen less than 20 minutes away in Rockwood on Bridge Street from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13. The detour being set up will take you from Bridge Street to Water Street to Chestnut Street to Main Street and then back to Bridge Street. Again, the closure will only be happening at the railroad crossing, PennDOT said.

Work on both crossings are weather dependent, but PennDOT expects both roads to be open as normal by the end of the week.